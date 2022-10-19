Taste of the Gateway to give instant $10 discounts to customers at select restaurants in the airport region

MILWAUKEE — Taste of the Gateway Discount Dining days' goal is to rally community support for 10 Airport Gateway area restaurants.

The event grants instant $10 discounts off of purchases $20 or more at participating restaurants in the area surrounding Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport. The event will take place Oct. 19-20.

Taste of the Gateway

According to a news release, the airport region is home to some of Milwaukee’s most diverse and historical restaurants, each bringing their own culture and traditions to The Gateway to Milwaukee. The Airport Gateway Business Improvement District has showcased the locally owned and operated food businesses in the area since 2016 with the The Taste of The Gateway community event.

The restaurants participating in this event are Al Bazzar Restaurant and Sweets, Chucho's Red Tacos, Final Approach, In Plane View, J. Wonderland, Jalapeno Loco, Martino's, Paradise Roastery, Pita Palace, and The Packing House.

For more information, visit the The Gateway to Milwaukee website.

