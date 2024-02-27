Taste and Toast Returns to Milwaukee's Downtown

Taste and Toast returns to downtown Milwaukee.
Kicking off on Feb. 26 and going through March 1st, the event welcomes patrons for a special happy hour.
During the event, more than 20 downtown restaurants and bars will offer specially priced small plates and appetizers with gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan-friendly options. One-of-a-kind non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages will be served from 4 to 7 pm.
"Taste and Toast offers residents and visitors alike a chance to enjoy all the restaurants, pubs and lounges downtown Milwaukee has to offer at a discounted price," says Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.
The following restaurants are participating:
- AJ Bombers
- The Bar at Saint Kate
- The Arts Hotel
- Blue Bat Kitchen
- Tequilaria
-Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
-Cubanitas,
-The Edison, Experts Only,
-The Knick
-Lobby Lounge at The Pfister Hotel
- Lucky Clover Irish Pub
-McGillycuddy’s Bar & Grill
- Monarch Lounge
-Hilton Milwaukee City Center
-MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
- Newsroom Pub
-Oak Barrel Public House
-On Tap
-Onesto,
-Red Rock Saloon
-Smoke Shack
-SportClub
-Third Street Tavern
- Who’s On Third
Menus of Taste and Toast participants are available for preview at www.TasteToastMKE.com
