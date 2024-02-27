Taste and Toast Returns to Milwaukee's Downtown

Taste and Toast returns to downtown Milwaukee.

Kicking off on Feb. 26 and going through March 1st, the event welcomes patrons for a special happy hour.

During the event, more than 20 downtown restaurants and bars will offer specially priced small plates and appetizers with gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan-friendly options. One-of-a-kind non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages will be served from 4 to 7 pm.

"Taste and Toast offers residents and visitors alike a chance to enjoy all the restaurants, pubs and lounges downtown Milwaukee has to offer at a discounted price," says Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.

The following restaurants are participating:

- AJ Bombers

- The Bar at Saint Kate

- The Arts Hotel

- Blue Bat Kitchen

- Tequilaria

-Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

-Cubanitas,

-The Edison, Experts Only,

-The Knick

-Lobby Lounge at The Pfister Hotel

- Lucky Clover Irish Pub

-McGillycuddy’s Bar & Grill

- Monarch Lounge

-Hilton Milwaukee City Center

-MOTOR Bar & Restaurant

- Newsroom Pub

-Oak Barrel Public House

-On Tap

-Onesto,

-Red Rock Saloon

-Smoke Shack

-SportClub

-Third Street Tavern

- Who’s On Third

Menus of Taste and Toast participants are available for preview at www.TasteToastMKE.com

