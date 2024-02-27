Taste and Toast Returns to Milwaukee's Downtown

Watch Now
Taste and Toast returns to downtown Milwaukee. Kicking off on February 26th and going through March 1st, the event welcomes patrons.
Taste and Toast returns to downtown Milwaukee.

Kicking off on Feb. 26 and going through March 1st, the event welcomes patrons for a special happy hour.

During the event, more than 20 downtown restaurants and bars will offer specially priced small plates and appetizers with gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan-friendly options. One-of-a-kind non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages will be served from 4 to 7 pm.

"Taste and Toast offers residents and visitors alike a chance to enjoy all the restaurants, pubs and lounges downtown Milwaukee has to offer at a discounted price," says Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.

The following restaurants are participating:

- AJ Bombers
- The Bar at Saint Kate
- The Arts Hotel
- Blue Bat Kitchen
- Tequilaria
-Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
-Cubanitas,
-The Edison, Experts Only,
-The Knick
-Lobby Lounge at The Pfister Hotel
- Lucky Clover Irish Pub
-McGillycuddy’s Bar & Grill
- Monarch Lounge
-Hilton Milwaukee City Center
-MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
- Newsroom Pub
-Oak Barrel Public House
-On Tap
-Onesto,
-Red Rock Saloon
-Smoke Shack
-SportClub
-Third Street Tavern
- Who’s On Third

Menus of Taste and Toast participants are available for preview at www.TasteToastMKE.com

