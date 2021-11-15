Target seeks to expand West Milwaukee store

MILWAUKEE — Target intends to expand its store location in West Milwaukee in order to accommodate more online orders, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The store, located at 1501 Miller Park Way, seeks to add a 12,400-square-foot stocking area dedicated to online orders, as well as 18 additional parking spots dedicated to customers picking up orders. These new additions, on the store’s northern side, would increase the store’s total size by around 10%.

A statement by a Target spokesperson says that, "Target is continuously investing in our stores to enhance the guest experience, which includes updates to our stores that make shopping easier, safer and more inspiring for our guests. Those plans include the West Milwaukee store." The spokesperson declined to say if similar plans are in place for other Target locations around Wisconsin.

The West Milwaukee Plan Commission will be reviewing the plan for approval on Nov. 16.

