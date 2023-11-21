Watch Now
Target restricting self-checkout access to customers with 10 or fewer items in some stores

Target is changing it's self-check out policies to only people with 10 or fewer items.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 08:35:50-05

Do you ever get stuck behind someone with tons of items at the self-checkout line, and they are unbearably slow? Well, we have good news for you.

Target is beginning to restrict access to its self-checkout lines to only people with 10 or fewer items.

If shoppers have more than 10 items, they have to use the full-service lanes.

This is currently being tested at various locations across the country before a potential larger implementation.

