Target restricting self-checkout access to customers with 10 or fewer items in some stores

Do you ever get stuck behind someone with tons of items at the self-checkout line, and they are unbearably slow? Well, we have good news for you.

Target is beginning to restrict access to its self-checkout lines to only people with 10 or fewer items.

If shoppers have more than 10 items, they have to use the full-service lanes.

This is currently being tested at various locations across the country before a potential larger implementation.

