Tampa Rays team up with Culver's for 'Curds in the Third' promotion

Culver's Fans in Tampa, Florida, will now have a chance to win free cheese curds all season long.

It's all a part of Tampa Ray's new promotion 'Curds in the Third.'

The promotion was announced alongside other new food and beverage partners for the upcoming 2024 season.

According to the Tampa Rays' website, if the Tampa Bay Rays score a run in the third inning, fans can claim their free Cheese Curds at Culver's by using a promo code when they order on their mobile app.

🚨Free cheese related news for 2024🚨



If the Rays score in the third inning during any home game this season, you score FREE @Culvers Cheese Curds! pic.twitter.com/HyzfXhUaiG — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 27, 2024

Get your phones ready Rays fans! The next Rays game is scheduled for Thursday, March 28.

