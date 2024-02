A major collegiate record has been broken, and Fish Fry Friday season officially starts today.

Steve Czaban from 97.3 The Game joined TMJ4 News Today to discuss.

Be sure to listen to Czabe and Butch on your morning drive on 97.3 The Game, weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m.

Watch the full segment above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip