Take a look inside the 60,000-square-foot Ryder Cup Shops ahead of opening weekend

WHISTLING STRAITS — We are nine days away from the start of the Ryder Cup, but fans without tickets can still experience all that the Ryder Cup has to offer through the Ryder Cup Shops.

The 60,000-square-foot shop will be open to the public starting this Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From the official team gear brought to you by Ralph Lauren, to the Ryder Cup Trophy front and center, this weekend fans will have the opportunity to experience all things Ryder Cup with or without a ticket.

Starting this Friday and running through Monday, fans will be able to enjoy the Ryder Cup Shops for free and have the ability to smile next to the hardware that will be on display.

Senior Director of Merchandising and Licensing at PGA of America, Mike Quirk, told us this is the chance for people without tickets to experience what the Ryder Cup is all about.

"Take in and see what a Ryder Cup really is," Quirk said. "It's massive, it's grand, it really is a once in a lifetime experience."

The Ryder Cup Trophy will be on display Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy will be inside the shop, and lastly on Monday, fans will have the opportunity to take pictures in the U.S Ryder Cup Team Golf Cart.

All the activities listed above are free for fans.

The overall experience for fans doesn't stop inside the shop.

"In the village of Kohler, we'll be having what we are calling Kohler Golf Party starting the week of the Ryder Cup on Thursday," Mike O'Reilly, Director of Golf Operations for Whistling Straits, said.

Both O'Reilly and Quirk say they are excited to welcome the world to Wisconsin.

Fans will have to wear masks when inside shopping, and if you're hoping to buy merchandise, you will have to bring a credit card along with you because cash is not accepted.

