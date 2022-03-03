T-Pain to host 'Wiscansin Fest' at the Rave in June

MILWAUKEE — Who could forget when T-Pain iconically rhymed mansion with Wiscansin in 2008?

It is his perhaps one of his most memorable lyrics, especially among Badger state fans, and now the beloved auto-tuned rapper is running with it.

T-Pain will be hosting his own festival "Wiscansin Fest" at the Rave in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 11. It is all a part of his 18-date tour "The Road to Wiscansin" which begins in San Francisco on May 10 and leads up to his last show in Milwaukee.

The full festival lineup is yet to be announced, but it will begin at 3 p.m. in the Eagles Ballroom.

General public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Rave's website. Presale tickets are now available by using the code "Wiscansin2022."

And it wouldn't be a full Wiscansin affair, without appropriate attire:

You can watch T-Pain's tour announcement below:

ROAD TRIIIIP!!!!! Get your tickets for The Road To Wiscansin TOUR!! 😜🤟🏿🥳🥳🚌 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/UWjbtz4aoE — T-Pain (@TPAIN) March 2, 2022

