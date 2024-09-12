Symone Woolridge announces she's stepping down as TMJ4 News anchor

After a more than two-year run as anchor for TMJ4 News Today, Symone Woolridge announced Thursday she is moving on to pursue other opportunities and spend time with her family.

“It’s not about how long you’ve been somewhere or how long you’ve known someone, it’s about how that person or place has made you feel. Milwaukee and TMJ4 has made me feel so loved and cared for and I’m forever grateful. Thank you for sharing your mornings with me, welcoming me with open arms, and encouraging me to just be me," Symone said.

"Symone quickly took to Milwaukee and Milwaukee took to her. Symone’s unique ability to connect with people on a personal level endeared her to viewers and coworkers alike," TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher said.

A native of Evanston, Illinois, Symone joined TMJ4 after anchoring and reporting in Memphis, Tennessee.

Prior to working in Tennessee, Symone worked at the NBC affiliate in Tupelo, Mississippi where she was a reporter and the station’s first weekend morning anchor.

Symone also worked as an associate producer and multimedia journalist at an ABC affiliate in Carterville, Illinois. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

"As talented as Symone is as a journalist, she’s an even better mom," Vetscher said. "Her decision to leave TMJ4 is in the best interest of her young family. And so, while we’re sad she’s moving on from Milwaukee, we’re happy for her, Houston, and Ahmad."

“Relationships in this business require sacrifices. We’ve sacrificed a lot to do what we love. It has been a blessing. Now it’s time to put family first and what’s meant to be, will be," Symone said.

Symone's last day with TMJ4 will be Friday, November 8th.

