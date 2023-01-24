Sweetly Baked, gourmet CBD infused bakery, launches mobile dessert bar

Sweetly Baked, a Milwaukee gourmet CBD and small-batch bakery, is launching a mobile dessert bar.

Delicious single-serve treats like macarons, cookies, and mini cakes will be available for purchase from the mobile dessert bar at both public and private events alike.

“We saw such amazing support from the community during our first year in business,” says Amanda Buhrman, owner of Sweetly Baked. “After attending so many great local events in 2022, we wanted to find a way to elevate the shopping experience for consumers as well as bring a bit more of the brand’s personality into the community.”

According to a news release, Sweetly Baked opened in September 2021 and was downtown Milwaukee's first CBD infusion bakery. Operating out of a shared kitchen on Jefferson Street, Sweetly Baked offers small-batch gourmet sweets. The treats can be ordered with or without CBD and hemp infusions.

Sweetly Baked has found success with public events. They also caught a lot of interest from private events and custom orders. “There aren’t as many options for dessert-only food trucks in Milwaukee, so we wanted to meet the apparent demand while still offering the top-tier desserts our clients have come to expect,” Burhman says in a news release.

Sweetly Baked got their food trailer in August of 2022. Burhman worked with various companies to gut and remodel the trailer. "During our first year in business it wasn’t just the community that supported us but the small business community did, too,” Burhman says. “So, we were thrilled to support them back and use as many local companies as possible when creating the mobile dessert bar.”

The Sweetly Baked mobile dessert bar will make its public debut at re:Craft & Relic at the Milwaukeee County Sports Complex in Franklin, WI Jan. 28-29.

6000 W Ryan Rd, Franklin, WI 53132

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip