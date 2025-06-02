Swedish golfer Maja Stark wins U.S. Women's Open for first major title

ERIN, Wis. — Swedish golfer Maja Stark maintained her one-stroke lead throughout the final round of the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday to secure her first career major championship and second win on the LPGA Tour.

Stark finished at 7-under par after shooting an even par in the final round, claiming a two-stroke victory over world number one Nelly Korda and Japan's Rio Takeda, who tied for second place.

"Just looking at all the names on the trophy, I love the U.S. Opens," Stark smiled. "I'm so happy that it's mine now."

Despite starting the day in sixth position, Korda made a strong push and came within just one stroke of Stark after sinking a birdie on the 8th hole. However, she bogeyed twice on the back nine, including a crucial miss on the 18th hole that kept her tied for second place.

"Maybe just a little bit of disappointment when like obviously, golfers, a lot of us, are perfectionists," Korda explained. "So when I come out here and a golf course dominates you the way it does, it's never a nice feeling. But it's also super motivating."

Nelly creeps a little closer with a two-putt birdie on 14.



Now solo 2nd and trailing Stark by 2.@Ally pic.twitter.com/Lkl8wTup6E — U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen) June 1, 2025

This marks Korda's best finish at the U.S. Women's Open, as she had never previously placed in the top five at this major championship.

Lottie Woad earned low amateur honors, finishing at 5-over par for the tournament.

"It was definitely a challenge," Woad stated. "I think just patience was the key word of the week… Wanted to play a little bit better over the weekend, but still got the low am."

Looking ahead, Erin Hills has five more championships scheduled through 2039, with the next event being the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball in 2027.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

