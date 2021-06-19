Watch
Swan boats at Veteran's Park will now be lit during evening

Wheel Fun Rentals
swan boats milwaukee
Posted at 8:25 PM, Jun 18, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Swan Boats at Milwaukee's Veteran's Park North will now be lit during evening rides.

Wheel Fun Rentals, located on the park's pond at 1400 N. Lincoln Memorial, said in a statement Friday that the iconic swan boats will be lit with LED lights after dark.

"Whether you’re romancing that special someone or goofing off with friends, it’s the perfect opportunity to have some fun after the sun goes down in Milwaukee’s beautiful Veterans Park," according to Wheel Fun Rentals.

The swan boats cost $11 per adult and $6 per child (17 years or younger) per one-hour rental.

The rental company recommends on cooler nights, bring a blanket or wearing layers to stay warm and comfortable.

