SUV crashes into MCTS bus near 13th and Dakota

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus was hit by an SUV Friday morning, according to MCTS.

The crash happened near 13th and Dakota shortly before 6:30 a.m. MCTS officials said the bus was heading southbound when an eastbound SUV ran a stop sign and hit the bus, which then came to rest against a building.

A statement from Milwaukee police said the driver of the bus, a 58-year-old woman, and one of the passengers, a 71-year-old man, were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old woman, was not injured and cited.

