Sussex teen gets surprised with new game room thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Milwaukee Bucks

SUSSEX, Wis. — He's a Make-A-Wish kid with a huge heart, and Wednesday, he got a surprise of a lifetime that he was able to share with his family and friends.

For 14-year-old Braedon Nicholson, Wednesday was a day that he'll never forget.

"It was such a big moment. There was so much to take in," said Braedon.

That's because his dream of getting a brand-new game room makeover in his basement finally came true.

"I'm feeling kind of emotional and I'm just wowed," said Braedon.

Back in July, Make-A-Wish teamed up with the Milwaukee Bucks organization to help raise money for Braedon's wish by offering fans a chance to win tickets to game 6 of the NBA Finals. Now he's got a room complete with the latest gaming systems, a projector screen with surround sound, and more. Something he wanted everyone to enjoy.

"I wanted it not just for me, but for my whole entire family," said Bredon.

"It just warms my heart that he still, after everything that he's been through - and this is for him - he chooses others before him," said Braedon's sister, Susan.

Life for Braedon hasn't always been easy as a 14-year-old who's been diagnosed with autism and has recently been battling an extremely rare form of intractable epilepsy.

"He had surgery yesterday for a vagus nerve stimulator that we hope will help reduce seizure activity some more. There's times of despair, and then there's times of absolute rejoicing. And today was a day of rejoicing," said Braedon's mom, Jennifer.

But Braedon's family says they know he'll make it through because he's got an entire community supporting him every step of the way.

"To see the joy for all of us, for our whole family, is such an answer to prayer," said Jennifer.

