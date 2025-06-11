Sussex Hamilton softball aims for first state championship in program history

SUSSEX, Wis. — Sussex Hamilton High School's softball team is making their 12th appearance at the WIAA State Softball Tournament, tied for the second-most appearances among Milwaukee-area schools. Despite their impressive tournament history, the Chargers have never won a state championship, but the team believes this season could change that.

"We're really excited to be there, but this year, this year we're there to win," Chargers head coach Kaylee Gendrich said.

State tournament appearances have become almost routine for the Chargers since Gendrich took over the program six years ago.

"My senior class has been to state three times. My junior class has been there twice," Gendrich said.

Last week's dramatic 3-2 win over Wisconsin Lutheran secured the team's fourth trip to the state tournament in five seasons.

"It was a roller coaster of a game. That's for sure," senior shortstop Lauren Bickler chuckled.

The sectional final was tied at two and stretched into extra innings. In the ninth inning, Bickler drove in the winning run.

"I was definitely struggling in my other at bats," Bickler explained. "I struck out three times that game, so I had nothing to lose in my last at-bat… Taking advantage of pitches in the zone and finally being able to put it in play, so it worked out for us. Very exciting."

That clutch moment demonstrated the depth and talent throughout the Chargers' lineup.

"This has to be one of the strongest teams I've ever coached talent-wise, and in every position around the field," Gendrich explained. "There's really no hole offensively. There's no hole defensively, and we have the pitching to basically lead us all the way to the state championship."

Now just three wins away from their first state championship, the team is focused on finishing what they started.

"I know that we can play with these teams that are really good, so we just have to play as good as we can," freshman right fielder Ava Serenviccky said.

"(We've) really got a big goal of getting over that hump, trying to get a win," Bickler added. "I think that's driving us forward for sure."

