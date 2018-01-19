Suspicious substance reported at Milwaukee's Federal Courthouse

4:22 PM, Jan 19, 2018
Fire department responds to report of 'suspicious substance' at courthouse.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kust, James
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to downtown's Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon for a report of a "suspicious substance."

Video from Chopper 4 showed some courthouse workers standing outside as emergency vehicles lined Wisconsin Ave.

There's no word yet on if the courthouse has been evacuated, or if any substance or package was actually found.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

 

