Suspicious substance reported at Milwaukee's Federal Courthouse

Fire department responds to report of 'suspicious substance' at courthouse.
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to downtown's Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon for a report of a "suspicious substance."
Video from Chopper 4 showed some courthouse workers standing outside as emergency vehicles lined Wisconsin Ave.
There's no word yet on if the courthouse has been evacuated, or if any substance or package was actually found.
