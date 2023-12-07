Suspects on the run after fiery multiple-car crash near UW-Milwaukee campus, police say

MILWAUKEE — Four suspects are currently at large after they allegedly stole a car, hit a bicyclist and three other cars before crashing and starting on fire near UW-Milwaukee's campus on Thursday, police say.

The chief of the UW-Milwaukee Police Department said his officers were called to a report of a car theft in progress Thursday. Before officers arrived, police say the suspects took off.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the car took off, striking a bicyclist, who luckily was not injured.

As officers stopped to help the cyclist, the suspects continued to get away. Eventually, the driver of the car hit three other vehicles before the car came to rest and quickly started on fire at Cramer and Linnwood. It wasn't long before police said the vehicle was "fully engulfed."

Video from viewer Antionette Eiland shows the results of the fiery crash:

Video shows results of fiery crash near UW-Milwaukee campus

Only one of those three other vehicles was occupied, and the lone occupant was not hurt.

The suspects were last seen fleeing westbound, according to the police chief.

Police say the investigation is "very active," and they are following up on a number of leads.

This story will be updated.

