Suspects accused of stealing car with kids inside to appear in court Thursday

The suspects accused of stealing a car with children inside are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, 21-year-old Bobby Reed, 17-year-old Bedee Usama and 20-year-old Ladarius Wright took the car from an Oak Creek Kwik Trip on February 4th. When they realized there were two kids in the back, they pulled over, left the kids in the car and jumped into another vehicle.

Police say one of the suspects called 911 and reported the stolen car's location. No one was hurt.

The trio's court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

