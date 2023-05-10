Suspect wanted after fentanyl worth $370K seized, Racine police pursuit

RACINE, Wis. — A man is wanted by police after nearly $370,000 worth of fentanyl-pressed pills was seized amid a police pursuit in Racine on Tuesday.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a suspicious package was delivered to an address near Carlton and Douglas in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The package was shipped from Phoenix, Arizona, and was suspected to contain illegal narcotics.

Shortly after it was delivered, the sheriff's office says 43-year-old Kevin Lynch arrived at the home and took the package off the front doorstep. He then left in a vehicle.

TMJ4 News is choosing to identify the suspect because police are still actively looking for him.

After observing several squad cars with their emergency lights and sirens activated, Lynch took off. The sheriff's office says he drove through a front yard of a home and drove the wrong way on Douglas Ave. As deputies pursued Lynch, he threw the package out of the car window. Due to his reckless driving, the pursuit ended.

The package was recovered and inside were five pounds of suspected fentanyl-pressed pills with a total street value of approximately $369,558.

The following charges for Lynch are being forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney's Office:



Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl > 50 grams

Recklessly endangering safety

Fleeing and eluding

Multiple traffic violations

Lynch is currently not in custody and is wanted by law enforcement. If anyone has information on Lynch’s whereabouts, contact Sgt. Heiser of the Metro Drug Unit at 262-886-8192.

