MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that sent a 14-year-old victim to the hospital on Thursday, officilas said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:24 p.m. on the 4800 block of West Hampton Avenue.

The victim, 14, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police Department officials continue to seek a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.