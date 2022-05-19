Suspect shoving pregnant woman caught on camera, Racine police seek suspect

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department is seeking a suspect after cameras caught him shoving a pregnant woman.

Officials said the incident happened around 8:21 a.m. on Monday, April 11 near Villa and 11th Street.

Cameras caught the suspect walking up behind the victim, shoving her to the ground, and then running off.

Racine police said the woman gashed her head open and suffered other injuries.

The suspect in the incident is described as a man between 17 and 24-years-old. He's between 5'9" and 6' tall, and weighs between 150 and 190 pounds.

If you see the suspect or know anything about the incident, contact Detective TJ Bodnar with the Racine Police Department at 635-7756 ext.7778.

