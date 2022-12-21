Suspect shot during armed robbery in Milwaukee, 2 others arrested

MILWAUKEE — Three men were arrested after an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One of those men was shot during the incident.

The robbery took place near 47th and Hampton around 7 p.m., according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting victim, along with two other 18-year-old Milwaukee men, were arrested in connection to the robbery.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips

