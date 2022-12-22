Suspect shoots himself after police pursuit through Kenosha County, sheriff's department says

A suspect shot himself after leading Kenosha County deputies on a police pursuit on I-94 on Thursday.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a deputy found a suspect driving with a felony warrant for bail jumping and threats to injure near STH 142 and I-94 around 12:50 p.m.

Kenosha County deputies then pursued the car onto I-94 with speeds reaching nearly 100 mph. The suspect exited the interstate at CTH KR before returning to I-94 southbound.

The pursuit continued through the county before ending near US 45 and CTH K (60th Street) when the suspect's car stopped.

The sheriff's department says the suspect appeared to have a firearm and shot himself inside the vehicle. The suspect was then transported to a local hospital.

The roadway is currently closed due to an active investigation.

