Suspect out on bail arrested for drug dealing, cocaine recovered

RACINE — A 27-year-old Racine man was arrested on Thursday after he was suspected of dealing cocaine.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant around 1:30 p.m. near Superior and Kewaunee.

The office had developed information regarding the suspect who allegedly was selling crack cocaine from the residence. Deputies also looked at the suspect's criminal record which showefd a history of selling drugs and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

He was on probation for possession with intent to deliver, the sheriff's office said. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for battery by prisoner, battery, and felony bail jumping.

When officials executed the search warrant, they found cocaine that tested positive for fentanyl, a 357 revolver handgun, a military fragmentation jacket, digital scales, packaging materials, cell phones, cutting agents, materials used to manufacture cocaine and $2,220 in cash.

Deputies also discovered two young children residing in the home.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said it contact the Racine County Human Services Department and took the man into custody.

He is facing the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 15-40 grams

Manufacture cocaine

Keeper of a drug place

Repeat drug offender

Possession of a firearm by felon

Possession with intent to deliver while armed

Two counts 2nd-degree reckless endangering safety

Felony bail jumping



