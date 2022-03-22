Suspects arrested, fired shots during police pursuit in St. Francis

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — Cudahy police have arrested both suspects after they say an officer attempted a traffic stop and someone in the fleeing vehicle fired several gunshots, striking their own vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Cudahy Chief Thomas D. Poellot said during a press briefing both suspects are now in custody after a several-hour search for one of the suspects was successful. No injuries were reported among the suspects or the officers involved.

Police said around 1:41 a.m., a Cudahy police officer tried to pull over a speeding vehicle in the area of South Packard Avenue and East Mallory Avenue. The suspect's vehicle accelerated, police said, occupied by a driver and a passenger.

At some point someone in the vehicle fired gunshots, and police believe the gunshots hit their own vehicle.

TMJ4

TMJ4

The suspect's vehicle then crashed on Packard Avenue at South Lake Drive in St. Francis, police said.

The passenger, identified as a 26-year-old Green Bay man, escaped, police said. The driver, identified as a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody without incident. He was not injured.

Police said weapons and ammo were found in the vehicle.

Chief Poellot said the FBI, whose Milwaukee headquarters is near the scene of the crash, later informed police of a suspicious person in a field. Cudahy police and other departments responded and took the man into custody without incident. He was identified as the wanted 26-year-old Green Bay man.

The Milwaukee man is being referred to the district attorney's office for fleeing/alluding and felon in possession of a firearm. The Green Bay man was sought for recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cudahy police at 414 769 2260.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip