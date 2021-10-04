Suspect on the run after hitting and killing pedestrian in Elkhorn: Police

ELKHORN — A 70-year-old Lake Geneva man is dead after a pickup truck hit him and then drove off in Elkhorn Sunday night, police said. Officers are now trying to find the suspect and his vehicle.

Elkhorn police said in a statement Monday that officers were sent to the 400 block of County Highway H around 10:30 p.m., where they found the victim in a ditch not breathing. Police and other first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene of the crash.

Police say the victim, identified as Francisco Garcia, was walking on the highway when a pickup truck hit him. Police say the vehicle failed to stop afterwards, and drove off.

The suspect vehicle is identified as a silver GMC last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College. The truck is understood to have minor damage to the passenger side head light lens and surrounding area. The pickup truck was described as possibly being slightly lifted with chrome rims and in good condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210 and ask to speak with Detective Kim Bass at extension 208, or contact Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677 or electronically by using P3 Tips (http://www.p3tips.com).

