Suspect in custody after threatening to shoot mother, officers: Cudahy police

CUDAHY — A suspect is in custody after Cudahy police say he threatened to shoot his mother, police officers and himself Wednesday afternoon.

Police initially said they were called to a home in the 5200 block of South Packard Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

There the mother said her 33-year-old son had threatened to shoot her. She said she had seen him with a gun at the home within the last week, and that he was highly intoxicated and suffers from severe mental health disorders, which he doesn't take medication for.

Police contacted the man via phone, during which he threatened to shoot police and that he was armed with a handgun and a rifle, police said.

Police sent those details in a statement just before 4 p.m. About 10 minutes later, Cudahy police told TMJ4 News near the home that the suspect is now in custody. The police chief said the suspect was caught in St. Francis.

Police said in a second statement that at 3:53 pm, a St. Francis Police Officer saw a vehicle suspected of being driven by the suspect.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Plankinton in Cudahy, including South Shore Joint Tactical Unit operators, the Cudahy Police K-9 team, and the FB Violent Crime Taskforce.

A high-risk stop was made and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Charges will be pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.

The incident forced police to close several roads in the area of the home.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip