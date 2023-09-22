Shooting suspect in custody after police standoff in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A shooting suspect was arrested after a police standoff in Kenosha on Friday, Sept. 22.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 43rd Street and 8th Avenue.

According to Kenosha police, officers responded to a home in the area after receiving information that a shooting suspect was there. The suspect, a 19-year-old Kenosha resident, refused to surrender by barricading himself inside the home.

The incident was very close to an area middle school, which went into lockdown as a precaution.

The SWAT team responded while trained negotiators made phone contact with the suspect for over an hour.

Police said, "In order to maintain containment of the suspect who was now outside the residence and not following officer’s commands, a less lethal foam (sponge) was deployed striking the suspect in the thigh and allowing officers to take him into custody."

The suspect was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say he was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred the night before in the 5500 block of 23rd Ave. Around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old Kenosha resident was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

