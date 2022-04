MILWAUKEE — A man wanted for fleeing a traffic stop ended up stopping his vehicle and jumping into the Milwaukee River overnight, police say.

North Shore-area police at the scene on West Silver Spring Drive at the Milwaukee River told a TMJ4 News crew there that the suspect then swam back out of the river and was not injured.

Officers took the man into custody. No word on what charges he might be facing.

