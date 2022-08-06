Suspect connected to Green Bay homicide charged with murder, burglary in Alabama

A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Green Bay has been charged with murder in Alabama, law enforcement announced Friday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond in Alabama. He was arrested in connection to the death of Alabama resident Dwight Dixon.

Authorities say Anderson is also wanted in connection to a separate homicide that was reported in Green Bay on August 2. He was accused of driving away with the homicide victim's car.

Working with Green Bay Police, Alabama law enforcement issued a statewide bulletin of a possible murder suspect traveling in Alabama. Once a bulletin was issued, law enforcement said it began receiving tips from local police departments which assisted investigators in identifying Anderson as the suspect and led to the discovery of evidence that linked him to murders in both states, according to authorities.

Authorities said Anderson was located while driving a stolen vehicle and was arrested Wednesday in Helena, Alabama.