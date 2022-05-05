MILWAUKEE — A Kenosha woman is charged with several felonies in connection to creating false VINs.

In addition, deputies say, Casha Griffin, 28, may be connected to a string of stolen vehicles from Mitchell Airport.

According to a criminal complaint, multiple vehicles stolen from the Milwaukee County airport had been tracked via GPS back to an area near where Griffin lived.

On March 26, deputies got a call about Dodge Ram TRX with a broken window parked outside Griffin's residence. When deputies arrived, they said the Ram TRX was gone, but they were told a man driving a white Ford Transit Van was seen near the truck. Deputies spotted the van while canvasing the area and conducted a traffic stop.

According to the criminal complaint, Griffin's boyfriend was driving the van. It was registered to a company in Alabama, that told deputies Griffin was issued plates for the van because she was going to work as a wholesaler buyer of vehicles for the company. The company told police Griffin stopped communicating with them after receiving the plates and never did any work for them.

Suspect charged with creating false license plates could be connected to stolen vehicles from MKE airport

Deputies say when they investigated Griffin's boyfriend, they discovered he had tried to purchase windshield glass for multiple high-end vehicles, including ones that had been targeted at the airport. Police spoke to that suspect, who said he was visiting his girlfriend, Griffin, and found he had been arrested in Missouri for trying to steal a vehicle. He is currently on probation.

According to the complaint, more vehicles were located near Griffin's apartment that had falsified VIN numbers as well. Those vehicles were the same models as the vehicles stolen from the airport. Officials got a warrant to search Griffin's apartment and storage unit. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found:

Numerous electronic devices used to steal vehicles by programming blank key fobs

Vehicle scan tools

Blank Dodge and Jeep key fobs

Portable GPS units with magnet boxes used to track vehicles

Auto VIN scanner device

Auto Windshield repair tools

Backpacks with VIN scanner devices

Auto Windshield Removal Saw

Autokey programmer and cutter

Griffin was arrested and faces the following charges:

Conspiracy To Commit Money Laundering - Knowingly Receive /acquire Proceeds (Over $100,000)

Drive Or Operate A Vehicle Without Owner's Consent

Alter Or Remove Vehicle Id Number - Ptac, As A Party To A Crime ( two counts)

Counterfeit Vehicle Certificate Of Title - Ptac, As A Party To ACrime

Possession Of Tetrahydrocannabinols (Thc)

Theft - Movable Property (Special Facts) - Ptac, As A Party To A Crime

If convicted, Griffin faces a maximum sentence of 40.5 years in prison.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip