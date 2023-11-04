Suspect at large: Dodge County deputies chase 'serious crime' suspects

LOMIRA, Wis. — A suspect wanted for a "serious crime" in Appleton is still at large following a chase with Dodge County deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers in Lomira.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper located a vehicle and individuals suspected of a serious crime in Appleton in the village of Lomira around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

The suspects attempted to flee the trooper and enter a village business. it was believed at least one of the suspects was armed with a firearm in the original crime. Dodge County deputies were requested to assist.

As troopers and deputies responded, one suspect returned to the car and fled the area, nearly hitting a trooper, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect car was last known to be southbound on Interstate 41 leaving Dodge County. The other suspect fled on foot and was eventually taken into custody near the southern village limits.

The incident was occurring as school was letting out. Despite the sheriff's office contacting Lomira schools, students were already being released. Buses were recommended not to leave the school. Schools were able to release around 3:40 p.m.

The sheriff's office said, "As deputies were responding, they encountered a vehicle at an extremely high rate of speed southbound in the village of Theresa and a short pursuit was initiated as it was thought that vehicle may have been stolen by the suspect who fled on foot. This pursuit is under investigation, and it’s involvement in the incident is being investigated."

The sheriff’s office worked with the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office during this incident. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is not requesting any charges as a result of the incident they were responding to. The pursuit of the vehicle in Theresa however, is under investigation. The sheriff's office describes that vehicle as a newer Ford Explorer, silver-colored. Anyone with information should call LT Brian Loos at 920-386-4117.

