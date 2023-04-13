Watch Now
Suspect at large: Brookfield East on 'lockout' after crash, search for domestic violence driver

A domestic violence suspect remains at large after crashing into another driver and fleeing on foot in Waukesha County on Wednesday.
Posted at 8:27 PM, Apr 12, 2023
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A domestic violence suspect remains at large after crashing into another driver and fleeing on foot in Waukesha County on Wednesday. The incident prompted a nearby high school to go into a "lockout."

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, officers were investigating a domestic violence incident in the City of Pewaukee at 1:04 p.m. A suspect was seen driving east on Capitol and fled from deputies.

The suspect then crashed into another driver also heading east on Capitol at Lilly Road, causing damage to both cars.

The suspect continued to flee from the crash on foot. The area was checked by a police canine and a drone. During this time, Brookfield East High School was placed on a "lockout" for one hour.

The incident was assisted by several surrounding law enforcement agencies and resulted in a two-hour closure on Capitol.

The suspect remains at large. Charges will be forwarded to the Waukesha County District's Attorney's Office for domestic battery, battery to an unborn child, false imprisonment, felony eluding, and recklessly endangering safety.

The incident remains under investigation.

