Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run of 20-year-old woman in West Allis

TMJ4 News
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 12, 2022
WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department said that it has arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a 20-year-old woman Tuesday morning.

The suspect is described as a 54-year-old man from Milwaukee.

On Jan. 11, police said in a statement that officers were called to STH100 and South 108th Street around 6:24 a.m. There they found the deceased victim, described as a 20-year-old woman.

A preliminary investigation by police found the vehicle was driving northbound when it hit the woman as she was crossing the road. The vehicle then drove away.

