Suspect arrested in Cleveland Ave. homicide in Racine: Police

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly shooting of a 36-year-old man in February.

Since the suspect has not yet been criminally charged, TMJ4 News is not naming him.

Police said in a statement the suspect was booked on PTAC (Party to a Crime) 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Possession w/ Intent to Deliver THC, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and 3 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

Officers responded to a shots fired report in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 26. There, they found the man laying in the middle of the street, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to RPD's original announcement.

First responders found he had no pulse and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

He was identified as Demond Hicks of Racine.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

