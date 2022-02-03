Suspect arrested for causing explosion in Delafield woods

DELAFIELD — Delafield police said a suspect has been taken into custody following an explosion Wednesday evening.

The police department said an officer witnessed an explosion in the wooded area near Palmer Street and East Street around 4:59 p.m. Wednesday. Officials investigated and found an explosive device that had been detonated.

Officials took a suspect into custody and when searching the suspect's home, police found several more explosives. The neighborhood where the suspect lives was evacuated for a short time while Milwaukee Police Department's hazardous devices unit looked into the explosives.

The devices were rendered safe and Delafield police said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

