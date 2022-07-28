Suspect arrested following 18-mile pursuit in Franklin

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department said a suspect is in custody following a police chase early Thursday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., Franklin police initiated a traffic stop near 27th and West Drexel. The driver fled from police and led them on a chase for 18 miles.

The vehicle was finally stopped near 27th and West Loomis. The driver then took off on foot but was eventually arrested.

Officials said the suspect is a 19-year-old man. Charges are being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for fleeing/eluding an officer, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety., resisting an officer, and carrying a concealed weapon.

A news release from Franklin police says Greenfield Police, Milwaukee Police, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.

