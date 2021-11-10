Suspect arrested after making threats at downtown Milwaukee building: Police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a suspect was arrested after entering a building in downtown Milwaukee and making threats, causing employees to fear for their safety Wednesday morning.

Police said in a statement that the the suspect entered a business in the 700 block of East Wisconsin Avenue, where the U.S. Bank building is located.

The 27-year-old suspect from Milwaukee was later arrested by police.

A Hazardous Devices Unit was called just in case but determined the bag the suspect had was not dangerous, nor did he have any weapons or explosives, police said.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

