Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff with Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out, in face of a tactical response from Milwaukee police for several hours Friday afternoon, police say.

Police were called to check on a wanted suspect around 12:35 p.m. near 11th and Montana. Officers made contact with the person, who had barricaded himself inside and refused the leave.

Police did not describe what the man was wanted for.

Police established a "tactical situation" with responding officers and crisis negotiators. After several hours of negotiation, the suspect, identified as a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested, police said.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

