Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff with Milwaukee police

Police say the suspect barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out
milwaukee police
TMJ4
milwaukee police
Posted at 8:32 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 21:32:12-04

MILWAUKEE — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out, in face of a tactical response from Milwaukee police for several hours Friday afternoon, police say.

Police were called to check on a wanted suspect around 12:35 p.m. near 11th and Montana. Officers made contact with the person, who had barricaded himself inside and refused the leave.

Police did not describe what the man was wanted for.

Police established a "tactical situation" with responding officers and crisis negotiators. After several hours of negotiation, the suspect, identified as a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested, police said.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com