Suspect arrested after camera found in women's locker room at Elite Sports Club in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wisc. — A suspect was arrested after a camera was found in the women's locker room at the Elite Sports Club in Brookfield.

Officials say a team member noticed a camera planted behind a mirror in the women's locker room on Friday, Feb. 18. Team members reacted immediately and the perpetrator was arrested within hours.

Elite Sports Club says the perpetrator "was not a member or team member but was a contractor from a company" who has been used in the past "without any problem or indication of a potential problem."

"We are deeply committed to providing a safe environment and experience for our members and team members," Elite Sports Club said in a statement. "As a result, we have swept all of our facilities to ensure that there are no similar issues taking place and are evaluating if any changes in policies or contractors should be undertaken to help protect us going forward. We are saddened that this took place and have a zero-tolerance policy for these actions and misconduct.

It is unclear how long the camera was in the women's locker room before being found.

The fitness center said they are working with the police and the district attorney to ensure proper prosecution and to get answers.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Elite Sports Club said they are unable to provide further specific details at this time.

