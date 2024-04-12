Survivors of domestic violence offer support and hope after series of crimes

Domestic violence has been tied to several tragedies in recent days according to law enforcement in Milwaukee.

The president and CEO of Sojourner Family Peace Center, Carmen Pitre, says by their count there have been four homicides, an attempted homicide, and an attempted suicide over nine days. The individual who attempted suicide is expected to pass Pitre explained.

The devastating acts are sparking people to act.

Three survivors of domestic violence took turns speaking at Sojourner Family Peace Center to respond to the recent crimes and offer support to community members suffering from unhealthy relationships.

Melissa Edwards was 20 years old when she says the domestic abuse started. Edwards explained that she was ready to get help because she had a better chance of surviving.

Natalie Hayden is seven years out from taking the steps to a better and healthier future.

Both women said the long journey toward healing has been worth it.

National data shows that 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men experience severe intimate partner violence.

"There are people who care about you. There are people who care about your safety. It takes one decision to change your life completely," Edwards said.

"Keep trusting yourself. Keep knowing that you deserve to be safe. Keep knowing that this isn't right. Keep knowing that if you don't make a decision that could be the end. It's that serious," Hayden stressed.

Edwards and Hayden currently do advocacy work to reach others struggling with domestic violence. Hayden is also one of the hosts for "Exposed the Podcast," which focuses on conversations about life after abuse.

Community resources:

For Sojourner Family Peace Center, click here.

For the Women's Center in Waukesha, click here.

'We are here MKE' highlights seven culturally sensitive resources. To learn more, click here.

