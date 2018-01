MADISON -- A new survey by Business Insider picked the 'ugliest buildings' in each state according to people who live there.

According to Wisconsinites, Madison has two of them and they're both UW-Madison lecture halls.

Van Vleck Hall was picked as the 'ugliest.'

A dishonorable mention: The Mosse Humanities building, which some say was built to be "riot proof."

Both demonstrate the Brutalist style, popular in the 1960s and 1970s.