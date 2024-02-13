Survey: Men care more about Valentine's Day than women

In Today's Talker — it seems men care more about Valentine's Day than women do.

According to a new survey by One Poll, more than half of them men questioned expected their partner to put in max effort for the holiday. Only 36% of women felt the same way.

The same poll found that nearly 60% of people give their partner an F grade when it comes to bringing the romance on February 14th.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



