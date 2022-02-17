Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Surveillance increased after vandalism and tampering of Milwaukee's boulevard system

Public should report suspicious activity on flower beds
items.[0].image.alt
Milwaukee Common Council, Sustainable Boulevards
According to the City of Milwaukee, the city has "120 miles of irrigated and landscaped boulevards that represent a long-term investment in public infrastructure dating back to the 1920s with the construction of the first irrigated and landscaped boulevard at West McKinley Avenue."<br/>
boulevard system.PNG
Posted at 4:55 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 17:55:17-05

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) said on Thursday that the city's boulevard system is being vandalized.

DPW is warning the public to be aware of the potential illegal activity throughout the city's boulevard system. Officials say tampering and vandalism of the irrigation system are happening on signature flower beds located at large intersections.

In response, DPW said physical and electronic surveillance has been increased.

DPW says the crimes began in late 2021 and say it is possible "bad actors are mimicking legitimate activity and may even be wearing professional gear."

The public should report any related activity they feel is suspicious. Personnel from DPW and its contractors perform work on the beds between 5 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. If the public witnesses work occurring outside these hours or activity that seems suspicious please contact 414-286-CITY (2489).

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing