Surveillance increased after vandalism and tampering of Milwaukee's boulevard system

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) said on Thursday that the city's boulevard system is being vandalized.

DPW is warning the public to be aware of the potential illegal activity throughout the city's boulevard system. Officials say tampering and vandalism of the irrigation system are happening on signature flower beds located at large intersections.

In response, DPW said physical and electronic surveillance has been increased.

DPW says the crimes began in late 2021 and say it is possible "bad actors are mimicking legitimate activity and may even be wearing professional gear."

The public should report any related activity they feel is suspicious. Personnel from DPW and its contractors perform work on the beds between 5 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. If the public witnesses work occurring outside these hours or activity that seems suspicious please contact 414-286-CITY (2489).

