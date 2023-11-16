Surprising meteorologist Brendan Johnson with a special segment about his favorite show, The Crown

MILWAUKEE — The morning crew at TMJ4 pulled off the old 'bait and switch' on our meteorologist Brendan Johnson this morning during the Today's Talker segment.

He thought the morning crew was going to talk about something potentially Taylor Swift-related. Instead, the morning show team surprised him with a segment about his favorite T.V. show, The Crown on Netflix.

Season six of the show will be the final season. Netflix released part of the series finale Thursday morning. It is Brendan Johnson's favorite show.

The look on his face said it all. Watch the video above to see his reaction. Also, stick around for the whole clip and you will hear anchor Tom Durian mistake the popular food Uncrustables for a Marvel movie.

