'Surprise bombshell': Milwaukee native joins Season 5 of Love Island USA

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee native Carmen Kocourek is a new “surprise bombshell” on Season 5 of the Peacock original show Love Island.

The 22-year-old was born and raised in Milwaukee, and currently lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kocourek joined the TV show Wednesday night. Season 5 premiered earlier this week.

This season is set in Fiji, and as opposed to the normal Love Island format, “bombshells” will be introduced to stir up drama and raise temptations.

“Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new 'bombshells' arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed,” states Peacock in their press release.

For more information about Kocourek or Peacock’s Love Island, access the press release below.

You can watch Love Island streaming on Peacock.

