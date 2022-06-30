Suring Superintendent Kelly Casper resigning Thursday

SURING (NBC 26) — Current Suring Superintendent Kelly Casper is resigning, according to a school district letter to families. Her resignation is effective Thursday.

The announcement comes after a judge dismissed criminal charges against Casper last week. The criminal charges were in connection to a January incident where students were searched down to their underwear for vaping materials.

During a previous court hearing in March, the District Attorney said Casper lacked legal authority to confine students in a restroom during the search.

The Oconto County District Attorney, Edward Burke, initially declined to file charges in the case, saying the searching of students didn't meet the state law's standards for strip-searching.

According to a statement released in late February from Burke's office, the State then conducted a thorough review of the relevant State Statutes and Administrative Code provisions relating to the ability of a school employee to confine a student.

The statement says that Superintendent Kelly Casper lacked legal authority to confine the students in a small restroom located off the nurse's office located in the Suring School Public School complex during the search.

Casper had previously been placed on paid administrative leave. A parent of one of the students who were searched had previously told NBC 26's Ben Bokun that they still planned to move forward with a civil suit.

Todd Carlson will serve as Interim Superintendent for the remainder of the school year, according to the School District.