MILWAUKEE — 24 hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, locals throughout Milwaukee are speaking out on both sides following the dividing decision.

Saturday, hundreds of abortion rights protesters took over the streets in Bay View sending a message that they will not be backing down.

The demonstration organized by a local band, Ruth B8r Ginsburg, brought locals together at South Shore Park where they walked nearly a mile to the Cactus Club. Speakers and vendors set up at the Cactus Club to sing and share art.

Organizer, Quinn Cory, used her songs alongside her band to express their grief with the decision.

"It's important that we show that we are paying attention and that we are listening. It is possible to bring art and love and community together in times like this," said Cory.

On the other side, anti-abortion groups like Wisconsin's Right To Life have been celebrating this win.

"It's honestly settling in slowly but we are coming to terms w how incredible this is," said Gracie Skogman, the Legislative Director of Wisconsin's Right to Life.

While the organization has been working towards the overturn, Skogman shared the work is far from over.

"I've seen so many individuals from all sides calling for more childcare, support for women, and healthcare and I think those are avenues that we can all agree on. There will be many women in Wisconsin who are in need of medical services whether that be counseling, or emergency housing grants, we know that there will be a need to support these women who may be facing challenging or unexpected pregnancies and it is our job in the pro-life movement to ensure that those needs are met," said Skogman.

