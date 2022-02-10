Super Bowl party for the homeless in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — On Super Bowl Sunday, many will be rooting for the Rams or the Bengals to win it all. However, there is one thing everyone can get behind. Helping the homeless.

On the day of the big game, the Milwaukee Synagogue for Russian Jews and Repairers of the Breach Homeless Shelter in Milwaukee are teaming up to make sure everyone can enjoy the Super Bowl. They are hosting a Super Bowl party for the homeless at Repairers of the Breach at 1335 W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee.

There will be food, drinks, haircuts, clothing drives, hygiene bags, and TV's to watch the Super Bowl. In addition to the tangible items they can take home, there will also be resources for those struggling with mental health issues, addiction, and ways to get out of homelessness.

This is a nationwide effort tom combat homelessness that is happening in all 50 states. You can find more information about it at SuperSoulParty.org.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip