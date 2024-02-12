Watch Now
Super Bowl: Most people liked Usher's halftime performance more than the actual game

On Friday, TMJ4 asked viewers what they were most excited for with the Super Bowl. Most people said commercials. Now that the game is over, most people say they enjoyed Usher's halftime performance the most.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 09:13:13-05

On Friday, we asked people what they were most looking forward to during the big game — people were most excited about the commercials, and least excited for Usher's half time performance.

Monday morning, we asked viewers what the enjoyed most — the game itself, Taylor Swift, Usher's performance, or the commercials.

Most people said Usher!

