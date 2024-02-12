Super Bowl: Most people liked Usher's halftime performance more than the actual game

In Today's Talker — we asked our viewers what they enjoyed most about the Super Bowl.

On Friday, we asked people what they were most looking forward to during the big game — people were most excited about the commercials, and least excited for Usher's half time performance.

Monday morning, we asked viewers what the enjoyed most — the game itself, Taylor Swift, Usher's performance, or the commercials.

Most people said Usher!

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



